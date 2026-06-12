‘Seeing Ourselves’ exhibition opens in collaboration with Zayed University

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Bassam Freiha Art Foundation (BFAF) has announced the opening of "Seeing Ourselves", an art exhibition held in collaboration with the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University, which will run until 31st August.

The exhibition marks the culmination of a year-long educational and practical programme that enabled students to develop artworks inspired by their own experiences and perspectives, while also gaining practical experience in curatorial practice, graphic design and exhibition design under the supervision of the Foundation's team.

The exhibition presents original photographic works produced by Zayed University students, exploring concepts of identity, place and belonging through architecture, landscape and portraiture, and offering visual narratives that reflect their contemporary experiences in the UAE.

The exhibition takes visitors on a visual and spatial journey through photography, exploring the intersections between memory, identity, human presence and history.

Rather than presenting isolated photographic works, the exhibition constructs an ongoing visual dialogue between the images, revealing the multiple layers that shape contemporary life. The works have been carefully positioned to create relationships between people and the spaces they inhabit, allowing visitors to move through the exhibition while experiencing gradual shifts in its emotional dimensions.

The spatial arrangement of the works was designed to sustain a continuous visual rhythm, guiding visitors through alternating moments of contemplation and quiet tension, enhancing the depth of the artistic experience and providing a cohesive narrative structure.

The Foundation is also presenting a series of photographic works by French artist Philip Ducap, who supervised the artist residency programme for Zayed University students.