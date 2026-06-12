UAE Pavilion to showcase national defence capabilities at Eurosatory 2026

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion has announced its participation in Eurosatory 2026, Europe's premier defence and security exhibition, taking place in Paris from 15th to 19th June.

Recognised as one of the world’s leading defence industry platforms, attracting over 2,100 exhibitors from more than 65 countries, Eurosatory 2026 will spotlight the latest advancements in cybersecurity, space technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and emerging digital threats, as well as showcase next-generation remote engagement systems and advanced security, crisis management, industrial resilience, and war economy solutions.

Supported by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the pavilion provides a strategic platform to showcase the UAE’s advanced defence capabilities on a global stage, while fostering international collaboration in the defence and security sectors.

The pavilion brings together leading national defence and security companies, including EDGE Group, Resource Industries, and Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect (ECCI), to present their integrated solutions, advanced systems, and next-generation technologies, highlighting the UAE’s industrial strength and reinforcing its position as a trusted global partner in defence innovation and security cooperation.

Additionally, it provides a dynamic platform for high-level engagement, enabling governments, industry leaders, and strategic partners to exchange expertise and forge strategic partnerships, in line with the UAE's commitment to fostering international collaboration and strengthening global security.

The pavilion also serves as a gateway to key international markets, offering national companies direct access to global buyers, investors, and decision-makers, unlocking high-value export opportunities, and enhancing the long-term competitiveness of the UAE's national defence and security sectors.

In addition to national companies, the UAE’s defence publications, Al Jundi Journal and Nation Shield, will join the UAE pavilion as official media partners, delivering extensive coverage and highlighting the pavilion’s participation in this prominent event.

As the organiser of the UAE pavilion, ADNEC Group will promote the UAE's flagship defence and security events, including the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), as well as the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX).