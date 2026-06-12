Over 12,000 rest stations provided for delivery service workers as 'Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy' goes into effect

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) revealed that more than 12,000 air-conditioned rest stations equipped with all basic amenities will be provided for delivery service workers across the UAE, in collaboration with its partners from various government entities and the private sector.

The rest stations will be available for delivery workers throughout the implementation period of the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, which prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open areas during the summer months, from 15th June until 15th September 2026, between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm.

The provision of rest stations for delivery workers for the fourth consecutive year reflects the UAE’s people-first approach in the labour market, the strong culture of occupational health and safety, and the high level of social responsibility demonstrated by entities across the country, underscoring their dedication to creating a safe and pioneering work environment, and providing all necessary protections for workers operating in outdoor locations across various economic sectors.

MoHRE affirmed the importance of the initiative, particularly given that delivery services is a vital logistics sector with its own distinct conditions, as workers are not stationed at a fixed location during the implementation period of the policy. In addition, certain goods require timely and precise delivery. Therefore, while delivery workers are carrying out their responsibilities, they can access the nearest rest station when needed, which they can locate using interactive maps available via apps installed on their devices.

Furthermore, the Ministry noted that delivery service workers are given the option to either continue working or suspend work during the daily restricted hours, in coordination with the company where they are employed.

MoHRE commended the efforts of all entities participating in the humanitarian initiative, which include the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai; Abu Dhabi Mobility, which is affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi; Departments of Economic Development in various emirates; and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation – Emarat, in addition to leading delivery platforms, such as Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, Careem, and Keeta, among others. Numerous restaurants, shopping malls, retail stores, and cloud kitchens were also involved in implementing the initiative.

The Ministry stated that the initiative to provide air-conditioned rest stations for delivery service workers forms part of a comprehensive system of procedures, awareness programmes, and inspection processes that will be implemented throughout the period where the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy is in effect. This serves to raise compliance with occupational health and safety requirements, and generate awareness about the importance of preventing risks from direct exposure to sunlight and high temperatures, thereby ensuring workers’ safety and health, while also enhancing their productivity and quality of life.