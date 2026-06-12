Under directives of UAE President and patronage of Hazza bin Zayed, 2nd Al Ain Camel Racing Festival to take place at Al Rawda Racetrack in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the 2nd Al Ain Camel Racing Festival will take place from 3rd July-9th October 2026 at Al Rawda Camel Racetrack in Al Ain Region. The festival is organised by the Presidential Camels and Camel Racing Affairs Centre under the supervision of the Camel Racing Association.

The festival will feature three preliminary rounds taking place in July, August and September 2026, culminating in the final competitions in early October, during which the festival’s top-performing camels and distinguished participants will be recognised.

The festival programme also includes 605 races across various camel age categories, including Fattameen, Haqayeq, Laqaya, Itha’a, Thanaya, Houl and Zomool. All races will take place in the morning over varying distances, reflecting the technical progression and competitive structure adopted in camel racing.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Association, expressed his pride in the launch of the second edition of the festival, praising the leadership’s support for the authentic national heritage event and the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He affirmed that the festival has become a strategic milestone in the development of camel racing in the UAE, given its contribution to enhancing the participation of camel owners, particularly young people, in this vital heritage sector, thereby ensuring the sustainability of Emirati heritage and perpetuate its legacy for future generations.

The first edition of Al Ain Camel Racing Festival achieved significant success in terms of local and regional participation, and organisational excellence. It also contributed to enhancing the prominence of camel racing as being integral to the UAE’s cultural and sporting heritage, reinforcing the values of preserving this important component of the nation’s heritage while enabling younger generations to learn about the sport and participate in its competitions and events.