Sharjah Taxi adopts latest global smart mobility practices

SHARJAH, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Taxi organised, in collaboration with the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), a specialised training course titled "Digital Transformation in the Taxi Transport Sector" at its headquarters in Sharjah, with the participation of a distinguished group of experts and specialists in smart mobility and digital transformation.

The course was held as part of Sharjah Taxi's commitment to enhancing institutional knowledge, developing professional competencies and keeping pace with the latest global practices in the smart mobility sector. This contributes to the advancement of the taxi transport system and the enhancement of service quality provided to customers.

Khalid Al Kindi, Managing Director of Sharjah Taxi, emphasised that digital transformation has become a strategic necessity in the transport sector, which is witnessing rapid developments and increasing customer expectations for smart, safe and efficient services.

He said, "Sharjah Taxi has adopted the latest digital technologies that enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience and support sustainability. Over the past years, we have achieved several key milestones, most notably the development of smart systems for fleet management and operations, the provision of e-booking services through smart applications, and the activation of real-time vehicle tracking and monitoring systems using smart cameras, thereby enhancing safety and service quality."

He added, "We have also leveraged data analytics and artificial intelligence to optimise vehicle distribution, reduce waiting times and improve operational efficiency, in line with our ongoing commitment to developing transport services according to the best global practices."

Al Kindi further noted that digital transformation efforts are not limited to technology alone, but also include investment in human capital through continuous training and qualification programmes, as well as participation in international conferences and exhibitions organised by the International Association of Public Transport, with the aim of equipping teams with modern digital skills and preparing them to lead the future of smart mobility.

The training programme included several specialised modules focusing on enhancing operational efficiency through digital tools and artificial intelligence, improving fleet data management and analytics, predictive maintenance, and reviewing global best practices in developing smart mobility business models.

It also addressed customer experience and driver empowerment, including designing smoother mobility journeys, enhancing digital engagement with drivers, and developing technical skills through modern training tools. The programme further explored the impact of future technologies, including autonomous vehicles, on the future of urban transport.

This training reflects Sharjah Taxi's commitment to advancing its smart mobility ecosystem and enhancing workforce readiness to keep pace with rapid transformations in the sector, thereby strengthening service quality and elevating customer experience in line with the highest international standards.

Sharjah Taxi is one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.