Creators HQ, TikTok launch 2nd #CreatorsHQxTikTok regional bootcamp

DUBAI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Creators HQ and TikTok have announced the launch of the second edition of the #CreatorsHQxTikTok regional bootcamp, at Creators HQ, the first content creator hub in the UAE and the Middle East, and part of Visioneers, UAE's largest content management and development platform.

Held as part of a strategic partnership to empower regional talent, the four-day bootcamp will run from 16th to 19th June at Creators HQ. It is designed to refine the skills of beginners and seasoned professionals alike, empowering them to transform their digital passion into sustainable career paths.

The launch of the second edition comes as the region’s creator economy witnesses exponential growth. Through its strategic partnerships with major digital platforms, Creators HQ aims to enhance the capabilities of regional content creators and align their skills with global standards. This is achieved by training them on the latest technologies and impact-making tools, which contribute to expanding the reach of meaningful content and driving the growth of this vital sector.

The second edition’s programme offers a comprehensive learning journey, that blends theory with hands-on practice across five core pillars. These include the fundamentals of launching standout content on TikTok, developing high-quality content strategies, the art of visual storytelling through advanced, tech-driven cinematography and essential digital safety tools.

To ensure long-term growth, the programme will address audience growth strategies, TikTok's algorithms, and building a unique digital identity. It will also cover the commercial side of the industry, equipping creators with the skills to monetise their work and transform content creation into sustainable brands.

Hussein Al Atoli, Director of the New Media Academy, stated that the second edition of the #CreatorsHQxTikTok regional bootcamp builds on the massive success of its inaugural edition. He noted that the collaboration with TikTok offers participants an exceptional opportunity to learn directly from experts at one of the world's most influential and fast-growing platforms among youth today.

He affirmed that this initiative reflects the UAE's vision to transform digital innovation into a primary driver of the creator economy, highlighting the nation’s ongoing efforts to solidify its position as a global capital for creatives and a premier destination for shaping the digital future.

Al Atoli added that empowering creators in this field is a strategic investment aimed at building a generation of digital ambassadors capable of delivering high-value content that resonates with the aspirations and ambitions of communities across the region.

Al Atoli stated, “Through its specialised initiatives, Creators HQ plays an essential role in realising the UAE's vision in this area, acting as a strategic incubator and an integrated ecosystem that fosters positive impact. Creators HQ operates according to plans designed to build a sustainable ecosystem for training and empowering creative content creators who combine raw talent with absolute professionalism while keeping pace with rapid technological advancements. This ensures the leadership and competitiveness of Arabic content in the global digital space and transforms creative energy into entrepreneurial ventures that help shape the new landscape of the creator economy.”

Keren Haddad, Head of Content Operations at TikTok MENA, stated, “We are honoured to partner with Creators HQ and launch the second edition of the #CreatorsHQxTikTok bootcamp. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the region's creative ecosystem, empowering creators to master the language of the digital age and providing them with the necessary platform to transform their innovative ideas into inspiring stories that reach a global audience effectively and professionally.”

Haddad added, “The Middle East, and the UAE in particular, is home to a wealth of exceptional talent, capable of reshaping the digital creative landscape. Through the bootcamp’s intensive programme, we aim to bridge the gap between hobby and profession by equipping participants with clear insights into the platform’s dynamics and best practices for high-quality content creation. This ensures they can build vibrant, interactive digital communities characterised by sustainability and positive impact.”

Haddad concluded, “We believe that the future of this field belongs to those who master the art of digital storytelling. By providing an advanced, tech-driven training environment at Creators HQ, we are laying a strong foundation for a new chapter of digital leadership in the region. We look forward to seeing the creative outputs of participants and to supporting them on their journey toward excellence.”

The bootcamp will feature an intensive, high-standard programme of theoretical and practical sessions tailored to enhance the capabilities of both beginners and professionals across the entire content creation lifecycle.

For beginners, the programme will offer a simplified guide to building confidence on TikTok, covering everything from profile creation and content strategy to trending topics, storytelling, and viral video creation.

The bootcamp will delve into visual arts and production quality through advanced workshops delivered in collaboration with Sukoon Studio experts, including Khalil Shatara Co-Founder and CEO; and Anas Shatara Co-Founder and COO.

These workshops will cover professional framing, lighting, audio engineering, and interactive training on green screen tools, creative effects, and advanced editing, transitions, and animations using CapCut.

The bootcamp will provide a simplified guide to building a digital identity and crafting compelling storytelling strategies. It will feature an in-depth analytical look at TikTok Studio, empowering creators to analyse data and statistics to meaningfully grow their audience and optimise video performance to land on the platform’s ‘For You Page’.

Additionally, the programme will dedicate significant focus to digital safety and community guidelines, addressing privacy tools, content management, and family pairing to educate creators on building safe, healthy digital experiences that ensure a sustainable and positive online presence.

The programme will focus extensively on the commercial and investment aspects of the industry by introducing creators to TikTok One as a primary gateway for brand partnerships.

A dedicated session in partnership with Sociata, the leading influencer marketing platform in the MENA region, will explore brand selection criteria and market expectations. The programme will also provide practical training on the fundamentals of TikTok LIVE, teaching participants how to drive real-time engagement and turn live streaming into a sustainable source of income.

The bootcamp will feature an official competition running throughout the training period. On the final day, award winners will be announced and exceptional talent honoured. The event will culminate in a gala evening and a networking dinner, bringing creators together with key advertising and digital decision makers in the region.

Alongside the intensive learning sessions, the bootcamp will foster a vibrant, interactive atmosphere through daily live challenges that test participants' knowledge and award prizes.