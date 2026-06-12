Sharjah Police showcase fighting fraud capabilities in Singapore

SHARJAH, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police participated in the Fraud & Financial Crime Asia forum, hosted by Singapore, with representatives from more than 20 countries, as well as a number of international organisations and bodies.

The forum, initiated by the UAE Ministry of Interior, aims to enhance international cooperation in combating electronic and financial fraud, cross-border crimes, and to address emerging digital and financial crime challenges.

Lieutenant Ahmed Tariq Balhai, Director of the Digital Crimes Branch at the Criminal Investigation Department, highlighted Sharjah Police's approach to combating electronic and financial fraud, emphasising rapid response, smart analysis, digital monitoring, and international cooperation in tracking funds and conducting investigations.

Sharjah Police have proven their ability to combat emerging crimes by employing modern technologies, enhancing proactive operations, and applying global best practices to combat cyber and financial crimes.