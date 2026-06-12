Abu Dhabi Chamber, Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board sign MoU to strengthen economic, trade cooperation

SHANGHAI, China, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board (Invest Shanghai) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Chamber's participation in the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

The MoU represents a significant step towards translating the growing economic ties between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai into practical initiatives and projects that support business growth and expand mutual investments. It also contributes to building sustainable partnerships between the business communities of both cities, further solidifying their positions as global hubs for trade, investment, and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Xue Feng, President of the Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board (Invest Shanghai).

The signing of the MoU comes amid growing economic and commercial ties between Abu Dhabi and China. Chinese companies are actively operating across a wide range of sectors in the Emirate, including trade, construction, manufacturing, and financial services. New memberships by Chinese companies with the Chamber increased by 85% in 2025 compared with 2024. This underscores Abu Dhabi's growing attractiveness to Chinese investment and its role as a major business hub in the region.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation focused on the exchange of information relating to business environments and investment opportunities, facilitating market entry and enhancing investor services, alongside the organisation of economic events and specialised forums that support engagement between the business communities in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai.

Areas of cooperation also include joint investment promotion, leveraging both parties’ international networks and overseas offices, and organising reciprocal trade missions, contributing to the exploration of new mutually beneficial opportunities and strengthening economic ties between the two sides.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi said, "The MoU with the Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board represents an important milestone in strengthening the economic partnership between Abu Dhabi and China and translating the growing relations between the two sides into initiatives and projects that create tangible value for the business communities. Through this partnership, we seek to establish more effective channels for communication and collaboration between investors and businesses in both markets, helping to stimulate bilateral investment and expand commercial opportunities."

He added, "The Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to play its role in empowering the private sector to capitalise on promising global opportunities and enhance its access to high-growth strategic markets. This MoU is aligned with our efforts to further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for business and investment, and as a key gateway for companies seeking regional and international expansion."

Xue Feng said, "We are pleased to establish an institutional framework that supports our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber and strengthens the economic ties between Shanghai and Abu Dhabi. This MoU will help broaden the exchange of expertise and investment opportunities between the two sides, enabling companies to achieve growth and benefit from the opportunities presented by an increasingly dynamic global economy. We look forward to translating this partnership into tangible outcomes and joint projects that benefit the business communities of both cities."