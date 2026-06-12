Sharjah Police Sciences Academy wins gold at Ideas Arabia Award

SHARJAH, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police Sciences Academy won the gold in the 18th cycle of the Ideas Arabia International Award, organised by the Dubai Quality Group, in the category of "Best Article Supporting Innovation," during the annual awards ceremony held at Al Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai.

This achievement is the result of the scientific participation presented by Professor Dr. Amani Abdelghani Al Sabbagh and First Assistant Kholoud Hashem Al Bairaq, who were able to achieve the highest standards of excellence in the category of “Best Article Supporting Innovation”, earning international recognition.

The award was received by Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of the Academy.

Al Othmani affirmed that the award reflects the academy's prestigious scientific and research standing and embodies its success in establishing a culture of innovation and encouraging its members to produce high-quality research and studies that contribute to the development of academic and security work.

Al Othmani praised the efforts of Dr. Amani Abdulghani Al Sabbagh and First Assistant Kholoud Al Bairaq, acknowledging their outstanding scientific work that contributed to this achievement. The award adds to the Academy's record of achievements in scientific research, quality, and institutional excellence.