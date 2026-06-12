Judicial Sciences Institute, UOS review Civil Transactions Law

SHARJAH, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Judicial Sciences, in cooperation with the College of Law at the University of Sharjah, organised an extensive panel discussion entitled "The New Civil Transactions Law issued by Federal Decree No. 25 of 2025."

Held at the University of Sharjah, Judge Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the Sharjah Judicial Department; Judge Shamma Al Salman, Director of the Sharjah Institute for Judicial Sciences, attended the panel discussion along with several other judges.

During the session, Judge Dr. Yaqoub Yousef Al Hammadi, President of the Khorfakkan Court of Appeal, Professor Dr. Adnan Sarhan, Dean of the College of Law at UOS, and Professor Dr. Saleh Al Luhaibi, Head of the Department of Private Law at UOS, discussed the key amendments in the new Civil Transactions Law, its impact on legal and judicial aspects, and the mechanisms for its effective implementation.

According to Judge Dr. Al Hammadi, Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2025 regarding civil transactions marks a significant legislative achievement in the legal development of the United Arab Emirates. The legislator’s role was not limited to updating texts or rearranging provisions, but rather to rethinking several civil concepts in line with the economic, investment, and technological changes the country has witnessed over the last forty years.

He pointed out that the additions in the decree-law contribute to bolstering the protection of rights and consolidating the principles of justice and clarity in the application of legal texts, which fosters confidence in the judicial system and reduces disputes.