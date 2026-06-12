Nahyan bin Zayed reconstitutes Board of Directors of Al Dhafra Sports & Cultural Club

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has issued a decision to reconstitute the Board of Directors of Al Dhafra Sports and Cultural Club, chaired by Hamdan Saif Mohammed Hamdan Al Mansoori, with Hamad Khamis Salem Dhiban Al Mansoori serving as Vice Chairman.

The board membership also includes Jaber Ali Marshid Khamis Al Marar, Ghawiya Mohammed Khwaidem Abdullah Al Neyadi, Tahnoon Mohammed Ahmed Salem Al Mazrouei, and Murshid Khalfan Mohammed Jarsh Al Marar.

The term of the newly formed board shall be three years from the date of issuance of the decision.