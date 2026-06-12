Dubai Police Rescue Team secures 5 medals at FireFit European Championships

DUBAI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Police Rescue Team achieved a distinguished international accomplishment at the FireFit European Championships, recently held in Germany.

The competition saw the participation of elite European and international teams specialised in rescue, firefighting, and emergency response. The Dubai Police team succeeded in winning five medals, including three gold medals, one silver, and one bronze at the team level.

The team's results included winning the gold medal at the European level, the gold medal in the under-30 category at the international level, and the gold medal in the under-30 category at the European level. They also secured the silver medal for the second-fastest time in the tournament and claimed third place, earning the bronze medal in the overall team standings.

Upon their return to the country, Brigadier Ahmed Mardas, Director of the General Department of Training at Dubai Police, received the team members at Dubai International Airport.

He congratulated them on this honourable achievement, which reflects the professional level reached by Dubai Police personnel and their ability to represent the UAE in international forums in the best possible manner.

Brig. Ahmed Mardas affirmed that the results achieved by the team embody the fruit of the continuous support provided by Dubai Police to develop its specialised teams and invest in human capital. “This commitment contributes to raising levels of readiness and efficiency according to the highest global standards,” he concluded.