UAE Team Emirates-XRG targets victory at Copenhagen Sprint with Sprinter Leading Squad

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Colombian sprinter will aim for glory in Denmark, with the Emirati squad set to make its race debut at the UCI WorldTour one-day event. Copenhagen Sprint will be up next for UAE Team Emirates-XRG

As the historic Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes is drawing to a conclusion in France, UAE Team Emirates-XRG will also be fielding an ambitious team at the upstart, Copenhagen Sprint. Only in its second edition, the Danish WorldTour race will take place on Sunday, 14th June, with the Emirati squad making its race debut.

The Copenhagen Sprint was launched in 2025 as a UCI WorldTour one-day race, and will return for the second year running with an almost identical route. As the name suggests, this race is suited to the sprinters, but at 228.1km in length, the Copenhagen Sprint is no easy afternoon in the saddle.

Won by Jordi Meeus of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe last season, the race will begin at Stændertorvet in Roskilde and finish outside the National Gallery of Denmark in Copenhagen. There, UAE Team Emirates-XRG will be among a number of teams hoping to land a big win through its sprinter.

Heading up the Emirati squad on Sunday afternoon will be Sebastián Molano, with the Colombian having already won at the Tour of Oman and clocked up podium places at the Tour de Hongrie this season. In Denmark, Molano will be supported by his trusty lead-out man, Rui Oliveira, and a strong team of rouleurs.

Alongside Molano and Oliveira, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad will be made up of Mikkel Bjerg, Luca Giaimi, Rune Herregodts, Julius Johansen and Vegard Stake Laengen.

Together, the powerful UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad will hope to deliver Molano to the final sprint in the best possible position, having kept his powder dry along the long, flat course between Roskilde and Copenhagen.

The 228.1km route will take in the natural landscapes of the North Zealand region before heading to the metropolitan city of Copenhagen for five laps of a 10km circuit. Along the way, the second instalment of the Danish one-day race will visit the municipalities of Egedal, Frederikssund, Hillerød, Fredensborg, Allerød, Furesø, Ballerup, Rødovre, Brøndby, and Hvidovre.

Once in Copenhagen, the 10km-long circuit will give the sprinters’ teams plenty of time to mark their approach, as the day’s breakaway is inevitably reeled in. The successor to Meeus will be crowned in front of the country’s National Gallery, where Molano will hope to be right in the mix for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.