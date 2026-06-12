SEHA’s Madinat Zayed Hospital performs complex endoscopic procedure

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, highlighted a successful complex therapeutic endoscopy case at Madinat Zayed Hospital, where a deeply embedded feeding tube was removed using minimally invasive techniques, avoiding the need for major surgery in a high-risk patient.

The patient, who was bed-ridden and had a tracheostomy, had a percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) tube in place for five years. Over time, the tube became completely non-functional due to buried bumper syndrome, a complication in which the internal component of the PEG tube becomes embedded in the stomach wall.

Given the complexity of the case and the patient’s underlying condition, previous evaluations had indicated that surgical removal through laparotomy may be required. However, the gastroenterology team at SEHA’s Madinat Zayed Hospital was able to manage the case through advanced endoscopic techniques.

Across three carefully planned endoscopic sessions, the team created a mucosal tunnel to access the buried PEG plate and safely remove the old system. A new PEG/J tube was then placed successfully without complications, supporting the patient’s ongoing nutritional needs while avoiding the risks associated with major surgery.

The case reflects SEHA’s Hospitals’ ongoing efforts to expand specialised services across Al Dhafra region, including therapeutic endoscopy, complex PEG/J management, ERCP, EUS, and minimally invasive interventions for high-risk patients. By strengthening these capabilities locally, SEHA’s Madinat Zayed Hospital continues to support access to advanced care closer to home and reduce the need for external referrals.