Emirates Digestive Diseases Week 2026 opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Digestive Diseases Week (EDDW) 2026 officially commenced today in Dubai, marking one of the region’s leading scientific gatherings dedicated to digestive healthcare, gastroenterology, and multidisciplinary clinical collaboration.

The conference was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), alongside several senior officials and distinguished guests, who formally opened the event and toured the accompanying exhibition showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and solutions in digestive healthcare.

Taking place on 12th and 13th June at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, EDDW 2026 has welcomed more than 600 healthcare professionals, physicians, researchers, industry experts, and representatives of participating organisations from 14 countries.

The strong international participation underscores Dubai’s growing position as a global destination for scientific collaboration, medical innovation, healthcare education, and the hosting of specialised international medical congresses. It further reinforces the event’s role as a leading regional platform supporting evidence-based medical practice while contributing to the advancement of clinical education and scientific dialogue within the rapidly evolving field of digestive healthcare.

EDDW 2026 brings together more than 65 speakers and 30 participating companies, alongside four scientific sessions and three specialised workshops, with the aim of advancing clinical practice, facilitating scientific exchange, and strengthening multidisciplinary collaboration across various areas of digestive healthcare.

Opening discussions focused on the growing importance of integrated approaches to digestive disease management and the role of practical medical education in improving healthcare outcomes across gastroenterology, hepatology, gastrointestinal endoscopy, and the management of related diseases.

Dr. Ali Al Fazari, Chairman of Emirates Digestive Diseases Week International Conference 2026, said, “Emirates Digestive Diseases Week is dedicated to advancing digestive healthcare through evidence-based medical education, strengthening multidisciplinary collaboration, and promoting the exchange of practical clinical expertise, reinforcing its role as a distinguished and leading platform in this field. This year’s edition reflects the growing importance of bringing together specialists from diverse medical disciplines to address evolving healthcare challenges and support improved patient outcomes globally.”

Dr. Mazin Al Jabiri, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Digestive Diseases Week International Conference 2026, said, “The rapid evolution of gastroenterology requires stronger integration among medical specialties and expanded scientific and research exchange to support evidence-based clinical practice, enhance diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities, and contribute to achieving better patient outcomes at both the regional and international levels.

“The scientific programme includes four principal sessions highlighting key developments in digestive disease care and modern clinical practice, including the management of complex conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and gastroesophageal reflux disease, the role of the microbiome, and advanced technologies such as EUS and ERCP.

“The programme also explores the latest evidence-based and experience-driven approaches to inflammatory bowel disease, with particular focus on challenges across different stages of life, in addition to advanced diagnostics and targeted therapies that support precision care and improve patient outcomes.”

One of the most significant highlights of this year’s edition is the launch of the Live Endoscopy initiative, which will feature advanced procedures broadcast live from Italy under the leadership of Dr. Alessandro Repici, marking a first-of-its-kind experience for the region.

The conference also includes three practical workshops designed to strengthen hands-on skills and clinical interaction, while emphasising the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration among healthcare specialties to improve outcomes for patients with digestive diseases.

EDDW 2026 continues to attract a broad spectrum of specialists, including gastroenterologists, hepatologists, gastrointestinal and colorectal surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, nurses, academics, researchers, trainees, and healthcare professionals involved in digestive disease care.

Participants are eligible to receive 14 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), supporting ongoing medical education across digestive healthcare specialties.

Emirates Digestive Diseases Week is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and is supported by a distinguished group of leading scientific societies, international organisations, and healthcare partners, including the World Endoscopy Organisation (WEO) and the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE).

EDDW 2026 continues tomorrow with additional scientific sessions, practical workshops, clinical discussions, and multidisciplinary engagement, highlighting the latest therapeutic advances, advanced diagnostic technologies, innovations in digestive disease management, and evidence-based practices shaping the future of digestive healthcare.