DEWA organises second Agentic AI Retreat at Al Shera’a

DUBAI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has emphasised that DEWA deploys the latest Agentic AI technologies, in line with the vision to enhance its leading role and reinforce Dubai’s position as the city of the future.

He made these remarks during the Agentic AI Executive Retreat, DEWA organised at Al Shera’a, its new headquarters, which is the world’s tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building. The event was attended by the executive leadership team and key stakeholders in digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as representatives from SAP and McKinsey.

In his speech, Al Tayer said that DEWA is guided by directives from the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, related to Agentic AI.

The efforts also align with the UAE Government’s Agentic AI framework, enabling autonomous execution and decision-making. They support the government’s goal to be the first in the world to broadly deploy Agentic AI models.

Al Tayer said that DEWA began the AI journey in 2017 with a firm commitment to transforming into an advanced digital organisation that leads change in the global utilities sector.

He added that DEWA has depth across the usage of AI across its value chain (Generation, Transmission and Distribution) and employs disruptive technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution, including AI in many of its services and operations, in addition to investing in its advanced digital infrastructure to accelerate digital transformation with the aim of improving efficiency and enhancing the happiness of all stakeholders.

Al Tayer stated that since launching its AI roadmap to become the world’s first AI-native utility, DEWA has worked with a clear vision centred on integrating AI across all aspects of its operations and services. DEWA has achieved pioneering milestones in this field, being among the first globally to adopt generative AI and ChatGPT technologies. DEWA launched its services through these platforms, becoming the first government entity and utility worldwide to offer services via AI platforms, moving beyond traditional digital service models.

He added that DEWA also became the first government entity globally to adopt Google’s NotebookLM model to produce podcast content from its press data since 2025, which slashes content production costs and helps the content to reach a much wider global audience. In 2026, DEWA became the first government entity in the UAE to implement a “Collaborative Work Agent” within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, and the first government and utility worldwide to provide services via ChatGPT applications.

Al Tayer added that DEWA has continued expanding AI applications across all sectors, including digital twin technologies to enhance operational efficiency in generation, smart substation systems in transmission that provide real-time insights for fast and effective decision-making, and automated power restoration systems in distribution without human intervention. DEWA also utilises AI and deep learning for solar power forecasting to improve accuracy, along with advancements in data centres, cyber security, employee experience, human resources and advanced analytics using Microsoft Power BI, a business analytics and data visualisation platform. Additionally, DEWA empowers its employees with advanced tools such as Microsoft 365 Copilot to enhance productivity and accelerate workflows.

One notable outcome of this AI-driven transformation is reducing the security deposit refund time from 4 days to just 8 minutes without any human intervention—an achievement that reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional digital customer experience. In 2025, DEWA achieved a 98.9% score in the Dubai Government’s real-time Happiness Index. DEWA’s virtual assistant “Rammas” has also delivered outstanding results, handling more than 13 million customer inquiries since its launch in 2017 through May 2026.

Al Tayer concluded by stressing the importance of continuing joint work to implement plans, deliver tangible positive results, and drive continuous improvements in efficiency on the ground. This supports DEWA’s future directions and enhances its leading position in employing AI among utilities globally.