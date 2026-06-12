ALC participates in Beijing International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is participating in the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), where the UAE is the Guest of Honour, as part of a national delegation led by the Ministry of Culture.

The delegation includes 20 government and cultural entities and 100 publishing houses.

The Centre is presenting a diverse cultural programme at the UAE national pavilion at the fair, named ‘Al Bait Al Emirati’ (The Emirati Home), which is prominently located at the fair.

Taking place from 17th to 21st June 2026 at the China National Convention Centre (CNCC) in Beijing, the programme showcases the vitality of the UAE’s cultural landscape while strengthening the presence of the Arabic language and literature on the international stage.

By participating in the fair, which brings together 2,600 publishers from 100 countries, the ALC aims to highlight its flagship initiatives that support the cultural and intellectual sectors, most notably the Kalima Project for Translation and the Esdarat project for Arabic publishing.

The Centre will also highlight its efforts in linguistic studies, digitisation of books, and content creation, while introducing Asian audiences to the achievements of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) and the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA). Through its activities at the fair, the Centre seeks to strengthen cooperation with leading Chinese institutions in the publishing and translation sectors.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, “We are proud that the UAE has been selected as the Guest of Honour at the Beijing International Book Fair, a prestigious international cultural event. This recognition reflects the UAE’s distinguished cultural standing at both the regional and international levels, while underscoring the depth and strength of its strategic and cultural ties with China.”

“The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is committed to participating in this prominent event as part of its efforts to strengthen the global presence of the Arabic language and open new avenues for partnership and collaboration with cultural institutions and organisations around the world,” Bin Tamim added.

He noted that the Centre’s participation features a high-calibre programme designed to strengthen the international standing of the Arabic language, with a particular focus on developing partnerships in publishing, translation, language education, and content creation.

“These efforts contribute to deeper cultural exchange between the two countries and support broader engagement across Asia and beyond,” He continued. “This, in turn, reflects the dynamism and growing momentum of the UAE’s cultural sector, which celebrates the richness of Arab culture, as well as the UAE’s authentic national identity and profound heritage.”

The cultural programme organised by the ALC features a series of panel discussions and cultural forums that celebrate Emirati and Arab culture, emphasising its authenticity and rich heritage. The programme also includes sessions that showcase the Centre’s flagship initiatives and projects, while presenting the forthcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, which marks its 20th anniversary this year.

Additionally, the programme features conferences and forums designed to strengthen cultural ties between the UAE and China, reflecting the ALC’s commitment to promoting the Arabic language and enhancing its global presence, while fostering cooperation and knowledge exchange with cultures and civilisations around the world. These efforts align with the strategic vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its position as a leading hub for culture and knowledge both regionally and internationally.

The programme also highlights the Centre’s efforts to promote the Arabic language, strengthen its global presence, and foster cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange with various cultures around the world. These efforts are closely aligned with the strategic vision of the UAE and its capital, Abu Dhabi.

A key event in the programme is the Conference on the Future of UAE-China Cultural Relations.

The Centre is also hosting a launch and discussion for the book ‘The Governance of China’ by Chinese President Xi Jinping, featuring Dr Ali bin Tamim; Guang Le Zheng, President of Xinhua Publishing House; Guo Bin Sheng, Editor-in-Chief of Liaowang Magazine, Xinhua News Agency; Dr Ahmad Elsaid, Founder and CEO of Bayt Alhekma Cultural Group; and Ren Weidong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua News Agency.