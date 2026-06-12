UAE desalination plants in Egypt’s Rafah continue supplying water to Khan Younis under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

RAFAH, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE desalination plants in Egypt’s Rafah continue to play a vital role in supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, by producing desalinated water and delivering it through the UAE water pipeline project to Khan Younis, helping provide one of the most essential basic needs for residents amid the difficult humanitarian conditions facing the Strip.

The UAE-operated facilities comprise six desalination plants with a combined production capacity of up to two million gallons of water per day. The plants treat and desalinate water before pumping it through the dedicated UAE pipeline into the Gaza Strip, benefiting Palestinians in the targeted areas, particularly Khan Younis.

The facilities are overseen by an Emirati engineering team working as part of the UAE humanitarian aid mission in Al Arish, supported by an Egyptian engineering team.

Specialist teams monitor operations, production and water pumping around the clock on a daily basis to ensure the uninterrupted flow of water and its efficient delivery to beneficiaries inside Gaza.

The desalination plants form part of a series of vital humanitarian projects implemented by the UAE to support the water sector in Gaza, which continues to face significant challenges in infrastructure and basic services. Desalinated water remains one of the most important forms of direct assistance addressing the daily needs of the population.

The UAE desalination plants in Egypt’s Rafah reflect the close cooperation and coordination between various Egyptian authorities and Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. Egyptian official entities continue to provide all necessary support and facilitation to ensure the smooth operation of the plants and the continuation of humanitarian efforts, underscoring the deep-rooted fraternal and historic ties between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched by the UAE to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, continues to implement a wide range of humanitarian, relief and medical initiatives through land convoys and air and sea aid deliveries, alongside the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, the UAE field hospital inside Gaza, and various water and relief projects, reflecting the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian commitment to standing by brotherly nations during times of crisis.