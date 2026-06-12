flydubai secures three wins at Aviation Achievement Awards 2026

DUBAI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai received three awards at the annual Aviation Achievement Awards. During last night’s ceremony, the carrier was named “Airline of the Year” and also received the “Trailblazer Award for Outstanding New Service Launch” and the “Best Airline Talent Development & Workforce Strategy” award.

Receiving the awards on the carrier’s behalf were Francois Oberholzer, Chief Financial Officer at flydubai; Ramesh Anantharaman, Divisional Senior Vice President of Revenue Management & Business Effectiveness at flydubai; Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services & Cargo at flydubai; and Munawur Alhaj, Senior Manager of Talent Acquisition at flydubai. The event was also attended by stakeholders from the travel and aviation industries.

These awards recognise the carrier’s continued investment in its people, product offering and in-house capabilities, as well as its efforts to enhance connectivity and deliver an elevated travel experience for its customers.

Commenting on the awards, Francois Oberholzer, Chief Financial Officer at flydubai, said, “We are pleased to have been named ‘Airline of the Year’ and especially to have been recognised for our continued investment in our people and product offering. In 2025, we enhanced the customer experience across both Business and Economy Class, introducing improvements designed to make the customer journey more convenient and enjoyable. At the same time, we made significant strides in investing in our recruitment, training and in-house capabilities. With our recent aircraft orders announced at the Dubai Airshow 2025, we are well-positioned for the next phase of expansion as we grow our fleet and network.”

“These awards are a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of every team member at flydubai. Our business model has always been rooted in agility and innovation. By simultaneously investing in our people and elevating our passenger journey, we continue to open up more underserved markets and support Dubai’s position as a leading international aviation hub,” added Oberholzer.