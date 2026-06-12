Dubai Customs intercepts 223 endangered animals in wildlife trafficking case at Dubai International Airport

DUBAI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abandoned suitcase sparks major wildlife seizure as customs officers uncover lizards, snakes, frogs and scorpions hidden inside passenger baggage.

At Dubai International Airport, where millions of passengers and shipments move through one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs every year, an unclaimed suitcase appeared no different from countless others awaiting routine handling.

It carried no identifying information, no visible indication of wrongdoing and no clues about what lay inside.

Yet, for Dubai Customs inspectors, the unattended bag raised questions.

Acting on a combination of risk indicators and observations identified during routine screening procedures, officers subjected the suitcase to further inspection. What followed revealed one of the most unusual wildlife seizures recorded at the airport.

Upon opening the suitcase, inspectors discovered that instead of personal belongings, it contained hundreds of live animals carefully concealed within the baggage.

The seizure included 129 lizards, 36 scorpions, eight snakes and 50 frogs, bringing the total number of recovered animals to 223.

Authorities believe several of the species may fall under the protection of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the global agreement governing the international trade of endangered wildlife species.

The seizure highlights the increasingly important role customs authorities play in addressing environmental crimes that extend far beyond traditional smuggling activities.

Wildlife trafficking is widely regarded as one of the most profitable forms of transnational organised crime, threatening biodiversity, disrupting ecosystems and undermining international conservation efforts. As global travel and logistics networks continue to expand, traffickers are increasingly exploiting international transit routes to move protected species across borders.

Following the seizure, Dubai Customs coordinated closely with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to ensure the animals received appropriate care and that all legal, veterinary and environmental procedures were carried out in accordance with applicable regulations.

As a global gateway connecting international trade and passenger movement, Dubai occupies a strategic position within global supply chains. Alongside facilitating the seamless movement of legitimate trade and travel, Dubai Customs plays a vital role in protecting society, the economy, natural resources and the environment from a broad spectrum of risks.

To address increasingly sophisticated smuggling methods, Dubai Customs combines advanced inspection technologies, intelligent risk-management systems and highly trained inspection teams capable of detecting emerging threats and illicit activities.

Commenting on the operation, Khalid Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, said, “Protecting borders today extends beyond preventing the movement of prohibited goods. It also means safeguarding biodiversity, natural resources and environmental sustainability from the growing threat of illegal wildlife trafficking. This seizure reflects the vigilance, expertise and operational readiness of our inspection teams, as well as Dubai Customs’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s international environmental obligations and conservation efforts.”

What initially appeared to be a forgotten suitcase ultimately revealed an attempt to move hundreds of live animals outside established international legal frameworks. Instead, the vigilance and expertise of Dubai Customs inspectors transformed the case into another successful intervention against wildlife trafficking, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub that enables secure, responsible and sustainable trade and travel.