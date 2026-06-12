Abu Dhabi DoE concludes China visit, reinforces commitment to global partnerships

SHANGHAI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has concluded an official visit to the People's Republic of China, reaffirming its commitment to expanding international partnerships with leading global institutions and companies.

The visit supported the development of more resilient and future-ready systems across the water, energy and infrastructure sectors, while accelerating technology adoption and transforming innovation into practical projects that deliver long-term economic and developmental value.

The visit formed part of Abu Dhabi's broader vision to strengthen its position as a global hub for energy, technology and advanced infrastructure, while exploring new opportunities for cooperation and investment with international partners across sectors that will help shape the global economy in the decades ahead.

Commenting on the visit, Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, "Resilience is no longer an operational choice; it has become a competitive advantage for nations. The future of water and energy will not be measured solely by our ability to produce resources, but by our ability to continue operating, adapt and respond to all circumstances."

He added, "Today, Abu Dhabi operates one of the world's most advanced and reliable water and energy systems. Through these partnerships, we aim to accelerate the adoption of future technologies, attract high-quality investment, and develop new solutions that support long-term economic growth while strengthening the emirate's readiness for future generations."

He noted that Abu Dhabi is not only adopting international best practices but is also developing new models that can be deployed locally and scaled internationally. These efforts are supported by the emirate's advanced regulatory environment, reliable infrastructure and proven ability to transform ideas and technologies into scalable projects with real-world impact.

He said, "We believe that global challenges require global solutions, and that effective partnerships remain the fastest route to developing more advanced technologies capable of serving communities and economies. Through our cooperation with partners in China, we are seeking to develop solutions that begin in Abu Dhabi and can contribute to supporting cities and markets around the world."

He added, "Abu Dhabi offers a unique combination of long-term vision, effective governance, advanced infrastructure and the ability to deliver projects at scale. This makes the emirate an ideal environment for developing, testing and scaling future solutions across the water, energy and technology sectors."

Concluding his remarks, he said, "We are not only looking for solutions to today's challenges. We are working with partners around the world to design the systems of the future. Abu Dhabi brings vision, ambition and an enabling environment, and our partners contribute expertise and advanced technologies. Together, we can develop new models of resilience, growth and prosperity that benefit communities far beyond our own borders."

During the visit, the Department's delegation held a series of strategic meetings with government entities, leading Chinese companies and specialist research institutions operating in areas including water technologies, energy storage, advanced industrial technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics and automation.

Discussions explored opportunities to strengthen water and energy security, improve infrastructure efficiency, and deploy smart technologies across critical systems.

The visit took place at a time of continued growth in economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China, reflecting the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries and creating new opportunities for cooperation across investment, technology, infrastructure and energy.

The Department of Energy emphasised that international collaboration remains a cornerstone of efforts to build systems capable of addressing future challenges. It noted that the next phase of development will require stronger partnerships between governments, the private sector and research institutions to accelerate innovation and transform it into practical applications with measurable impact.

The visit reflected Abu Dhabi's commitment to strengthening its role as a global partner in shaping the future of the water, energy and infrastructure sectors, bringing together regulation, investment, technology and practical implementation to support the development of systems that are more resilient and better prepared for the demands of the future.

It also highlighted the emirate's commitment to attracting advanced technologies and strategic investment that support economic growth, create new opportunities for innovation and industrial development, and enable solutions capable of transforming global challenges into sustainable development opportunities.