Dubai Land Department wins Gold Category of ‘Global AI Award 2025’

DUBAI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) won the Global Artificial Intelligence Award 2025 – Gold Category, presented by the Dubai Quality Group, in recognition of its pioneering efforts in leveraging artificial intelligence technologies and digital innovation to enhance real estate services, improve operational efficiency, and elevate customer experience.

The award reflects DLD’s commitment to advancing digital transformation and strengthening the competitiveness of Dubai’s real estate sector.

The award is considered one of the leading initiatives dedicated to recognising organisations that demonstrate excellence in artificial intelligence across both the public and private sectors. Its evaluation criteria are based on international best practices and global benchmarks in institutional excellence and innovation, to highlight entities that leverage AI to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen competitiveness, and accelerate sustainable growth and development.

The award was received by Omar Hamad BuShehab, Director-General of Dubai Land Department, during the official ceremony held under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

This recognition reflects Dubai Land Department’s success in integrating artificial intelligence technologies across its operations and digital services, enabling the delivery of faster, more efficient, and reliable services. It also strengthens transparency and data-driven decision-making, in line with customer expectations and the evolving needs of Dubai’s real estate market.

This achievement reflects DLD’s commitment to adopting and leveraging advanced technologies to develop a more efficient and sustainable real estate ecosystem. It also embodies the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has positioned innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of Dubai’s global competitiveness and leadership. DLD views artificial intelligence as a strategic enabler for redesigning services, enhancing customer experiences, and improving operational efficiency, thereby delivering more proactive, seamless, and innovative services.

Dubai Land Department continues to invest in smart solutions and advanced data technologies to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033. These efforts contribute to building a more resilient, sustainable, and future-ready real estate sector, while further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global model for real estate innovation and digital transformation.