IHC commences AED1.8 billion initial purchase under approved AED5 billion share buyback programme

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced the launch of its second share buyback programme, with an initial tranche of AED1.8 billion allocated for the repurchase of its shares.

The tranche represents 36% of the total AED5 billion share buyback programme approved by shareholders at IHC's Annual General Assembly held on 16th March 2026 and disclosed on 26th March 2026.

The programme reflects our continued commitment to disciplined capital allocation and long-term shareholder value creation.

The announcement follows IHC's exceptional first-quarter 2026 results, one of the strongest quarters in IHC's history, with revenue increasing 33.2% year-on-year to AED31.4 billion and profit after tax rising 98.5% to AED8.2 billion. Growth was supported by contributions across IHC's diversified portfolio, reflecting the scale, resilience and earnings strength of the Group's businesses.

The first tranche is scheduled to commence on 12th June 2026 and will be executed in accordance with the applicable regulations and standard trading rules of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The broader AED5 billion programme is expected to be implemented through a series of tranches, with purchases conducted periodically within each tranche. In line with ADX requirements, details of each tranche and completed purchases will be disclosed on an ongoing basis through both ADX and IHC’s website. International Securities LLC, IHC's appointed broker, will manage and execute purchases under the programme on behalf of IHC.

The share buyback programme forms part of IHC's broader capital management strategy, supporting the efficient deployment of capital while maintaining the flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities across its diversified portfolio.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented, "The launch of our second share buyback programme reflects both the strength of IHC's financial position and our continued confidence in IHC’s long-term prospects. Following one of our strongest quarters to date, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and creating sustainable value for shareholders. As we continue to expand our portfolio and pursue strategic opportunities across key sectors and markets, we remain committed to balancing investment for future growth with attractive returns for our investors."

The share buyback programme highlights IHC's confidence in its long-term outlook and commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value. By maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment, IHC seeks to enhance capital efficiency and maintain a resilient capital structure while preserving the flexibility required to pursue strategic growth opportunities.

As IHC continues to strengthen its portfolio and expand its presence across key sectors and markets, the programme reinforces the Group's objective of generating attractive long-term returns for shareholders while supporting its next phase of growth and value creation.