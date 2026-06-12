Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens at Al Dhannah Palace, commends outstanding talent in Al Dhafra Region

AL DHAFRA, 12th June, 2026 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received citizens and officials at Al Dhannah Palace in Al Dhafra Region. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Hamdan bin Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan exchanged friendly conversations with guests and reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s commitment to the region’s development, and to engage with citizens in line with the vision of enhancing quality of life and fostering sustainability.

A number of outstanding employees from the ADNOC Group of companies in Al Ruwais Industrial City, as well as representatives from Al Dhafra Region Municipality, were in attendance.H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended their dedication and contributions to supporting the region’s development, and praised the capabilities of Emirati talent across vital sectors. He further affirmed that excellence and dedication in work are fundamental pillars for the nation’s achievements.

The meeting was also attended by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region.