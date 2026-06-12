Meta social media platforms restored after brief outage

CAPITALS, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Social media platforms operated by Meta Platforms began returning to service after a brief outage that affected thousands of users on Friday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

A company spokesperson said earlier in the day that Meta was working to resolve the issue.

Downdetector reported that, at the peak of the disruption, more than 113,000 users reported problems with Facebook, while nearly 10,000 reports were logged for Instagram outages.