Etihad Airways launches direct flights to Kraków, Palma de Mallorca, expanding European network

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has announced the launch of two new European routes this June: direct services to Kraków, and Palma de Mallorca. These additions mark a significant milestone in Etihad’s expanding European network and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s role as one of the world’s most connected destinations.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways said: "These two new routes are a proof point of Etihad's ambitions in Europe. Kraków and Palma de Mallorca are two of the continent’s most captivating destinations, and by connecting them directly to our home in Abu Dhabi we are opening new possibilities for leisure travellers, businesses and communities.

“We are robustly boosting our network, offering our guests even more places to visit and exciting travel experiences. Our schedule also makes it easy to visit or stopover in Abu Dhabi and discover our extraordinary and welcoming home.”

The launch reflects Etihad’s long-term commitment to the Polish market, as Kraków becomes the airline’s newest destination in the country, joining Warsaw which was introduced in June 2025. The new service introduces a premium long-haul service for Southern Poland. Etihad is now the only carrier to offer a First cabin between Kraków and the Gulf region, delivering exceptional luxury and comfort, while seamlessly connecting travellers to Etihad’s global network.

On 12 June 2026, just one day after Kraków, Etihad commenced its new route to Palma de Mallorca, the vibrant capital of Spain’s Balearic Islands. The service is the first direct connection linking the Balearics with the East, operated by the advanced Airbus A321LR featuring private First suites, as well as exclusive, lie-flat Business seats all window facing with direct-aisle access.