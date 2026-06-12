SPL Big Book Club examines music, memory, cultural identity

SHARJAH, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Folk music, oral traditions and collective memory were the focus of a recent session of Sharjah Public Libraries' (SPL) Big Book Club, where Emirati author Salha Obeaid discussed her novel ‘All The Grandmothers Prayed - Except Yours, She Sang’ with readers and students at the University of Sharjah.

Throughout the novel, participants explored the role of folk music in the UAE and the Gulf region as a form of oral heritage and a lens for examining identity, social traditions, and community life. The discussion also highlighted literature's ability to spark curiosity and encourage readers to engage with subjects ranging from history and philosophy to sociology.

The session was attended by Eman Bushlaibi, Director of SPL, as well as readers, academics, students, and members of the cultural community. Media presenter Alyaa Al Mansoori moderated the discussion.

Speaking at the event, Bushlaibi highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for readers and authors to engage in meaningful dialogue: "Bringing readers and authors together creates a deeper connection with literature. Meeting a writer offers valuable insight into the creative process and the ideas that shape a literary work."

She added that Obeaid's novel explores themes of music, identity, heritage and community, encouraging readers, particularly young people, to reflect on traditions and social ideas that continue to influence contemporary life while deepening their understanding of the past.

During the discussion, Obeaid explained that the novel's title was inspired by the character Adheija, who embodies both a passion for singing at weddings and a deep commitment to faith. Through this character, the novel presents music as a form of expression and an important element of the region's oral traditions.

She said: "Music is an important part of our social memory. Through the novel, I wanted to explore how songs, voices and traditions can offer a different way of understanding society and its history.”

The author also spoke about the role of fiction in expanding readers' horizons and encouraging intellectual curiosity. Drawing on her own experience, Obeaid said storytelling first sparked her interest in history, philosophy and sociology, while researching the novel revealed the many ways music is woven into everyday life and collective memory.

The Big Book Club initiative aims to foster an engaged reading community by providing an open platform for discussion around books and literary works, while encouraging the exchange of ideas between readers, writers and cultural practitioners.