Abdullah bin Zayed, Canadian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed developments in the Middle East and their implications for international maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy, during a telephone call with Anita Anand, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides also reviewed the importance of strengthening international efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region and to safeguard regional and international peace and security.

The two top diplomats further discussed a number of issues of mutual interest related to UAE-Canada relations, avenues of joint cooperation, and ways to enhance them in support of the development priorities of both countries.