Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s continued strengthening of international partnerships, advancement of role of UAE diplomacy in supporting stability and development at conclusion of Ambassadors’ Forum

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, underscored that the UAE will continue its longstanding approach of strengthening international relations and building effective strategic partnerships that advance the nation’s interests and promote security, development, and prosperity at both the regional and global levels.

At the conclusion of the 20th session of the Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah commended the sincere efforts and valuable contributions of ministers, senior officials, and participants, which enriched the discussions and contributed to advancing the Forum’s outcomes.

He highlighted the importance of the Forum as a platform for aligning visions and coordinating priorities, in a manner that keeps pace with global developments and further strengthens the effectiveness of UAE diplomacy in fulfilling its role and responsibilities.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of continuing to invest in people, knowledge, and technology, while enhancing the preparedness of national institutions and fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and the country’s future aspirations.

He also emphasised that the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan serve as the foundation of the UAE’s foreign policy, reinforcing an approach rooted in strengthening international partnerships, enhancing the UAE’s global standing, and supporting pathways to development and stability.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that UAE diplomacy continues to fulfil its role with professionalism and distinction, guided by the UAE’s values of cooperation, openness, and dialogue. Such efforts contribute to promoting peace and sustainable development while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a trusted and active partner on the international stage.

He concluded by underscoring the importance of continuing to work in a spirit of teamwork to further enhance services in line with the highest standards, strengthen engagement with citizens, and respond to their needs promptly, efficiently, and effectively, thereby advancing the UAE’s leading global position and its positive role in promoting security, stability, development, and prosperity at both the regional and international levels.