Tawazun broadens partnerships to advance national defence industries at Eurosatory 2026

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement is broadening international partnerships and strengthening industrial collaboration through its presence at Eurosatory 2026, one of the world’s leading defence and security exhibitions, taking place in Paris, France, from 15th to 19th June under the theme “Anticipating Defence and Security Challenges".

Tawazun, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and organised by ADNEC Group, continues to advance the international presence of UAE defence companies through a unified national pavilion.

This effort supports deeper engagement with global industry leaders, promotes strategic partnerships and knowledge exchange, and facilitates access to advanced technologies, contributing to the development of national capabilities, the growth of the UAE’s defence industrial base, and its long-term competitiveness and readiness for future challenges.

The council’s delegation includes Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Director-General of Planning and Procurement Directorate; Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Director-General of Industrial Development Directorate; Majed Ahmed Al Jabri, Executive Director of Tawazun Economic Programme Sector; and Majed Saif Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Research and Development Sector.

The council’s directorates undertake complementary responsibilities across interconnected workstreams aligned with the council’s institutional priorities. The Planning and Procurement Directorate focuses on supporting defence procurement pathways, developing future capability requirements, and strengthening engagement with strategic partners.

The Industrial Development Directorate continues to enable industrial growth opportunities and strengthen local value chains, while the Industrial Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Directorate focuses on monitoring advanced technologies and leveraging their applications in support of operational efficiency and enhanced readiness.

The council’s presence at Eurosatory also provides an opportunity to conduct bilateral meetings and specialised discussions with government entities, European and international defence companies, and leading research institutions, enabling knowledge exchange and the exploration of new areas of cooperation that support the development of the national industrial ecosystem and strengthen its integration into global value chains.

The delegation also includes a group of Emirati engineers and specialists from across the council’s directorates, reflecting advanced levels of expertise and technical capability across industrial, technical, and strategic fields related to defence and security.

Their presence at the exhibition provides opportunities to engage with emerging global trends and explore advanced technologies and capabilities that contribute to knowledge transfer and support future industrial and technical development.

Al Hashmi said, "The global defence and security sector is undergoing rapid transformation that continues to reshape traditional concepts of readiness, capability, and competitiveness. This requires sustained investment in national capabilities and stronger integration between industry, technology, and innovation.

"Against this backdrop, Tawazun remains committed to expanding cooperation with international partners and seizing opportunities that contribute to building a more advanced and sustainable national defence and industrial ecosystem."

He said that France and Europe remain among the world’s leading centres for advanced defence technologies and industrial capabilities, creating valuable opportunities for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and the development of meaningful partnerships that serve shared interests.

"We view these engagements as a continuation of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen its position as a trusted and strategic partner within the global defence ecosystem while supporting national capability development and future readiness," he added.