SEWA completes water network extensions in two areas

SHARJAH, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced the completion of a new water network extension project in two areas in Sharjah, Al Zubair and Al Dabdaba, with a total length of 37 kilometres and a cost exceeding AED25 million.

Engineer Faisal Al Serkal, Director of the Water Department at SEWA, explained that this project is set to raise water distribution efficiency and keep pace with the continuous urban expansion in the two areas, reflecting the authority’s commitment to improving the quality of life and ensuring access to clean and sustainable water for all citizens and residents.