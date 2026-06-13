Italy energy imports to rise towards €60 billion in 2026

ROME, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy will spend almost €60 billion this year to import energy, up €8-9 billion from 2025, ​the national fuel producers association UNEM said.

"Last year we had an energy ​bill of €48.7 billion, more than 7 billion ⁠less than in 2024, but this year our ​estimate is that it could rise to around €57–58 ​billion," UNEM President Gianni Murano said at the annual meeting of the association.

UNEM said Italy's bill for oil imports ​could reach around €24 billion in 2026, 4.5 billion ​more than last year, assuming average Brent oil prices of $90 ‌per ⁠barrel in 2026.