UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship boosts competition through international ranking points

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Athletes competing in the AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 - GI at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi said the inclusion of tournament results in the AJP international ranking system has intensified competition and raised performance levels.

The three-day championship, organised by AJP, has drawn strong participation and showcased high technical standards, reflecting its growing stature on the local and international jiu-jitsu scene.

Marwan Abbas of Dubai Police, who won gold, said athletes delivered their best performances in pursuit of podium finishes, adding that his title came after a series of challenging contests.

Shihab Al Hammadi of Team MOD, who secured silver, said the allocation of ranking points provided additional motivation and contributed to a higher standard of competition.

His teammate, Matar Nasser, who claimed bronze in the 94kg division, described the event as one of the strongest domestic tournaments due to the participation of elite athletes and its role in preparing competitors for upcoming events.

Abdulla Al Khemeiri of Team MOD said the ranking system encourages continuous improvement and helps prepare athletes to represent the UAE internationally.

Hussain Yousif Al Mulla of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, who won silver, praised the organisation, technical standards and sportsmanship displayed throughout the championship.

Adnan Madi, who captured gold in the 94kg category, said the tournament's strong organisation and high-level contests reflected the continued development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE.