ECSSR Director-General meets Vice Minister of International Department of CPC Central Committee

BEIJING, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), met with Jin Xin, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, during the ECSSR’s visit to the People’s Republic of China.

The visit forms part of an Australia and East Asia tour under the EC-Global Roundtable programme, joined by a delegation of ECSSR experts.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the warm, cooperative relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. Foremost among the issues discussed were ongoing developments in the Middle East and the implications for regional and international security and stability.

Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi underscored the importance of enhancing intellectual dialogue and strengthening engagement with think tanks, policymakers, and research institutions around the world.

He also highlighted the significance of China’s role in promoting stability and development across the region.