National Forum for First Responder Skills Development opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Forum for Developing the Skills of Professional and Community First Responders was officially launched under the slogan “Together for a Prepared Nation”, with broad participation from representatives of government and private institutions, the healthcare sector, emergency medical services, civil defence, police agencies, and volunteers.

The initiative forms part of the national efforts aimed at strengthening preparedness and response capabilities for emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The forum is an initiative of the Unified and Integrated National Preparedness and Response System, under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Disaster Medicine Centre and accredited by the Jaheziya Academy, the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, and National Training.

The forum aligns with the national vision of building the capabilities of first responders according to international standards and best practices.

The forum represents a continuation of a series of high-quality national initiatives launched in recent years to strengthen the national preparedness, readiness, and response system and enhance the capabilities of frontline personnel across vital sectors. These initiatives have successfully trained and qualified more than 20,000 professional and community first responders from the healthcare, medical, emergency, security, and volunteer sectors, significantly contributing to the enhancement of national capabilities and improving emergency and disaster response efficiency

The forum aims to develop the competencies of frontline personnel, strengthen integration among agencies involved in emergency response, promote a culture of community preparedness, and empower community members to actively contribute to the national response system.

The forum includes two main tracks: the Professional First Responders Track. This track targets personnel working in government and private organisations, including healthcare professionals, emergency medical services personnel, police and security officers, civil defence teams, and specialised response units.

The second is the Emergency and Disaster Management Track. This track targets professionals working in crisis and disaster management as well as personnel from strategic and critical sectors. It aims to enhance specialised skills and strengthen coordination and integration among emergency response stakeholders to ensure rapid and effective responses to various incidents, risks, and threats.

The forum also targets diverse segments of society, including citizens, residents, volunteers, students, and employees from both public and private sectors. It seeks to strengthen community preparedness, improve first aid and early response skills, and reinforce the role of society as a key partner in the national response system.

The scientific programme includes specialised workshops, expert panels, and discussion forums that showcase the latest international experiences in emergency and disaster medicine, mass casualty incident management, command and control, rescue and evacuation operations, and response to health, biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear hazards. The forum also highlights the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence to support emergency response operations.

Dr. Adel Alshamry Al Ajami, Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative, President of Emirates Doctors, and CEO of the UAE National Preparedness and Response Programme (Jaheziya), stated that the National Forum for Developing the Skills of Professional and Community First Responders represents a significant national achievement in strengthening frontline response capabilities and promoting a culture of preparedness and response at both institutional and community levels.

He emphasised that building a comprehensive network of qualified first responders is a fundamental pillar for enhancing public health and community safety. He noted that investment in human resource development and continuous training contributes significantly to improving emergency, crisis, and disaster response capabilities in accordance with international standards and best practices

Dr. Alshamry further explained that the programme complements a series of national initiatives launched over recent years to strengthen national preparedness. These initiatives have successfully trained and qualified more than 20,000 professional and community first responders, resulting in improved rapid response capabilities and enhanced coordination and integration among relevant stakeholders.

He added that the forum serves as a national platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge, showcasing the latest global practices in emergency preparedness, disaster management, and community resilience. It also contributes to building strategic partnerships among government, private, academic, and community organisations in support of the UAE’s vision of creating a more resilient and prepared society.

Dr Alshamry noted that the forum’s slogan, “Together for a Prepared Nation,” reflects the importance of partnerships between institutions and individuals in strengthening the national preparedness system. He stressed that an informed and well-trained community is an essential partner in protecting lives and property and supporting the efforts of competent authorities during emergencies and crises.

Professor Roberto Mugavero, President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, stated that investing in the training and qualification of first responders is one of the most critical elements in building communities capable of effectively managing crises and disasters. He emphasised that international experiences have consistently demonstrated that rapid response and skilled human resources are decisive factors in minimising losses and protecting lives and property.

Professor Mugavero further expressed the European Centre for Disaster Medicine’s pride in supporting such high-quality initiatives, which aim to strengthen national capacities in disaster management, emergency response, and risk preparedness in line with internationally recognised standards.

He stressed that developing an integrated network of professional and community first responders enhances societal resilience and adaptability to various challenges. Continuous training, simulation-based learning, and field exercises remain essential pillars for improving preparedness and ensuring effective emergency response.