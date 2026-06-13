UAE and Mozambique Presidents discuss strengthening cooperation in phone call

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique.

The two leaders discussed cooperation between the UAE and Mozambique and opportunities to strengthen ties, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment, renewable energy, and sustainable development, in support of the two countries’ development priorities and mutual interests.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing development partnerships based on mutual benefit and shared interests in ways that support prosperity and growth for both countries and their peoples.