UAE strengthens lead on day two of UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continued its impressive performances at the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship, reinforcing its position at the top of the overall countries' standings at the conclusion of the second day of competition held at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The contests featured the Kids, Infant and Junior divisions for boys and girls.

The UAE led the countries ranking with 242,940 points, ahead of Brazil in second place with 72,500 points, while Russia secured third place with 43,400 points, underlining the country's continued excellence in the sport.

In the academies standings, Commando Group maintained first place with 56,850 points, followed by M.O.D UAE with 32,000 points, while ADMA ranked third with 23,050 points.

The event was attended by Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Sultan Al Yahbouni Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri said the Kids, Infant and Junior divisions represent a key component of the federation’s long-term strategy to develop future champions and promote the values of discipline, commitment and excellence among younger generations.

“We are proud of the high standard displayed by the athletes across all age categories, as well as the outstanding support shown by families, whose presence contributed significantly to the success of the event,” he said. “These divisions form the foundation of the athlete development pathway and play a vital role in preparing the next generation of champions who will represent the UAE on regional and international stages.”

The championship concludes on Sunday with competitions for the Youth and Teen divisions, alongside professional contests for purple, brown and black belt athletes, with further high-level action expected across all categories.