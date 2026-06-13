Three commercial trends propelling $1.8 trillion space market

GENEVA, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Space companies are increasingly generating value through recurring services such as connectivity, intelligence and monitoring rather than through one-off hardware sales and sovereignty is creating sustained demand for independent space capabilities, driving long-term procurement and infrastructure spending by governments, alliances and enterprises, according to the WEF's Centre for Frontier Technologies and Innovation.

Commercial space companies are moving faster than government agencies because lower costs, software-driven development and specialised supply chains have shortened the path from deployment to revenue.

SpaceX's IPO filing has dominated recent coverage because it could be one of the largest in history, supported by its 82% market share of private-company launches and over 9 million Starlink customers.

That attention is reinforced by a wider surge in market activity within the 12 months to Q1 2026, up from 580 a year earlier.

The sector’s acceleration is reflected in capital markets activity, including the 2025 IPOs of Voyager Technologies and Firefly Aerospace. M&A activity also signals strategic consolidation, highlighted by Amazon’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Globalstar and CACI’s $2.6 billion purchase of ARKA.

The sector has previously declared inflection points, so scepticism is warranted. However, the volume and variety of recent transactions suggest something more durable than a single mega-IPO.

Three structural shifts explain why this wave of market activity is different and why the sector is on a path towards a $1.8 trillion market by 2035:

Value is moving from selling space assets to the outcomes they enable.

Government spending on space reached $138 billion in 2025, alongside $9 billion in private investment. Combined with recent deal activity, these figures are moving space investment from specialist enthusiasm to mainstream portfolio consideration.

Sovereignty is becoming a long-term driver of demand.

Commercial actors are innovating at a speed many government agencies struggle to match.

For the space economy to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, the conditions for sustained capital formation matter more than any individual deal. Investors need:

Clearer demand signals – particularly from government buyers committing to multi-year procurement rather than one-off contracts.

Better disclosures of space-specific operational and regulatory risks – so capital can be priced rather than discounted because of uncertainty.

Enhanced infrastructure – to help companies scale operations efficiently.