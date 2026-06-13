ADB offers $4 billion in financing to help countries withstand impact of Middle East conflict

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is acting quickly and decisively with $4 billion in financing to help countries withstand the impact of the Middle East conflict, including about $3 billion requested by governments and $1 billion provided as trade finance for energy and food imports.

“ADB is acting with speed and scale to support countries experiencing a range of impacts from the Middle East conflict, including pressure on finances, remittances, tourism, and fuel and fertilizer supplies,” said ADB President Masato Kanda.

“At this time of acute uncertainty and risk, we are deploying our full suite of crisis response instruments—including budget support, trade finance, and a new mechanism to rapidly repurpose existing portfolio funds—to deliver the tailored and timely support our members, from large to small, need to safeguard their economies and communities.”

ADB has received formal requests for support from 15 affected governments across the region, including previously announced requests from Bangladesh, Fiji, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka. The requests, which follow a financial support package announced by ADB in late March, range in size from $15 million to $1.5 billion and include policy-based loans, countercyclical financing, rapid repurposing of existing sovereign portfolio funds, and emergency assistance loans. ADB is in discussions with an additional 4 countries facing continued impacts on their economies.

Complementing this sovereign assistance, ADB has reactivated support for oil imports under its Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) on an exceptional basis for a limited period to soften the impact of rising oil prices and supply chain disruptions. Since 1 March, ADB’s TSCFP has delivered $673 million to support oil and gas imports and $390 million for food security across 9 countries, helping maintain access to essential supplies amid global market disruptions.