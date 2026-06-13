Two-thirds of EU enterprises use social media

BRUSSELS, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- In 2025, 63.6% of enterprises in the EU with 10 or more employees used any type of social media, up from 61.1% in 2023.

Enterprises use social media for example to increase their online presence, improve marketing, communicate with partners, customers, and other organisations, and facilitate collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Data from the 2025 EU survey on ICT usage and e-commerce in enterprises showed that Malta had the biggest share of enterprises using social media (88.2%), followed by Finland (87.6%) and Denmark (86.1%), while Bulgaria (41.5%), Croatia (46.0%) and Hungary (47.3%) reported the lowest shares.

The use of social media was greater among the larger enterprises in the EU. Among small enterprises, 60.6% used social media. This share rose to 76.2% for medium enterprises and 89.1% for large enterprises.