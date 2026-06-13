GCC strongly condemns misleading media campaigns targeting UAE and Qatar, commends their constructive role in supporting regional and international security and stability

RIYADH, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his condemnation and denunciation of the malicious media allegations and undocumented information circulating that target the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the State of Qatar, which seek to cast doubt on their positions and constructive role in supporting regional and international security and stability.

Albudaiwi underlined that these allegations lack credibility and objective foundations and serve to undermine the sincere efforts exerted by the GCC states to consolidate security and stability, and to promote dialogue and co-operation among the countries of the region.

"Over the past years, the UAE and the State of Qatar have provided a pioneering model in adopting policies that support regional stability through their active contributions to bridging views, supporting diplomatic endeavours, and enhancing international co-operation to address the challenges and crises facing the region, reflecting a responsible approach aimed at consolidating security and achieving development and prosperity for their peoples," he explained.

Moreover, he stressed that the GCC states are moving forward steadily in their approach based on enhancing stability and co-operation, and that they categorically reject any media campaigns aimed at offending any of their members, underscoring that such campaigns will not affect their cohesion and unity, or their unwavering dedication to performing their pivotal role in supporting security, stability, and prosperity at both the regional and international levels.