Austria extends border controls with four European countries

VIENNA, 13th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria has announced a three-month extension of border control measures with Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia as part of its ongoing efforts to protect its borders.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said the extension, which will take effect on Monday, was necessary due to the continued need for additional measures to safeguard Austria’s border regions.

“The European Asylum Pact also requires the expansion and strengthening of external border protection,” Karner said.

The European Commission formally issued opinions advising Austria and eight other Schengen countries to begin phasing out long-standing internal border controls. The Commission recommended replacing these checks with regional police cooperation and alternative security measures to restore full free movement within the bloc.