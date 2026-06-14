'World FoodTech ConfEx 2026' concludes in Korea

GOYANG, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- World FoodTech ConfEx 2026 concluded at the KINTEX Exhibition Centre in Goyang, Republic of Korea, bringing together experts, policymakers and innovators from around the world to discuss the future of food technology amid rapid developments in artificial intelligence (AI), food security, climate change, public health and global supply chains.

Held from 9th to 12th June, the event served as a specialised international platform combining conferences, exhibitions and awards, with the aim of accelerating the adoption of innovative solutions in the food sector and strengthening cooperation among governments, the private sector, academic and research institutions to develop more sustainable and resilient models for addressing future food challenges.

Organised under the slogan 'World FoodTech Emergence Platform', the event highlighted the growing role of advanced technologies in reshaping global food systems through solutions such as alternative proteins, food robotics, artificial intelligence, smart distribution and technologies linked to health and quality of life.

The programme featured more than 20 sessions involving international speakers, alongside around 80 specialised sessions attended by representatives from government entities, academia and industry. Discussions focused on the future of food, sustainability, health, culture, investment, the green and blue economy, as well as public policy, deep technologies and food value chains.

The event also honoured companies, institutions and innovators through the World FoodTech Awards, which recognise outstanding contributions to the development of food technology. More than 120 awards were presented across multiple categories, highlighting global examples of innovation in addressing food and sustainability challenges.