17 hospitals in Lebanon damaged by Israeli escalation: WHO

NEW YORK, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that 17 hospitals across Lebanon have been damaged during the escalation that began in March, including all three hospitals in the city of Tyre.

The organisation said that 135 healthcare workers and first responders have been killed, while nearly 400 others have been injured, calling for the protection of hospitals and healthcare personnel at all times in accordance with international law.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said humanitarian partners continue to support affected families across Lebanon, noting that more than 182,000 people have received essential relief items since the escalation began.

The office said it remains deeply concerned by the continued impact of hostilities on healthcare and people's access to essential services, noting that a reported strike near Hiram Hospital injured 10 staff members and caused structural damage to the facility. It added that the incident was the fifth to affect the hospital since the escalation began on 2nd March.