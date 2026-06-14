SpaceX launches new batch of satellites

WASHINGTON, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX launched 29 new satellites for its Starlink constellation into low Earth orbit as part of its global network expansion.

In a statement, the company announced that a Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying satellites for the "Group 10-54" mission.

SpaceX successfully deployed the satellites into orbit as planned, while the rocket continued its successful operational record. The "B1080" booster returned safely to its designated landing pad in the Atlantic Ocean after completing its 27th flight.

This launch marks the 68th Falcon 9 mission since the beginning of 2026, reflecting SpaceX's accelerated launch pace this year.

The Starlink system continues to expand its global network, currently comprising more than 10,600 active satellites, and providing internet services to users around the world, including in-flight connectivity and direct mobile phone connectivity from some telecommunications providers.