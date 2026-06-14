Hyundai Motor Group takes up 11.8% of US market through April

SEOUL, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Hyundai Motor Group accounted for 11.8 percent of the US automobile market in the January-April period this year, driven by strong sales of hybrid and other eco-friendly models, according to data released on Sunday.

According to data compiled by industry tracker Omdia, the combined market share of Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. rose 1 percentage point from a year earlier during the first four months of 2026, ranking fourth behind General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and Ford Motor Co.

Combined sales increased 1.3 percent over the period to 589,936 units.

In 2025, Hyundai Motor Group posted a record market share of 11.3 percent in the US market, with industry watchers expressing optimism that the company could surpass the 12 percent threshold this year.

Industry watchers attributed the group's growing market share to strong sales of hybrid and other eco-friendly models amid weakening demand for conventional vehicles following global oil price increases.

Combined hybrid vehicle sales by Hyundai Motor and Kia reached 97,627 units in the first quarter of this year, up 53.2 percent from a year earlier. Sales rose 74.4 percent year-on-year to 43,392 units in May, marking a record monthly high.