Austrian Parliament passes Renewable Expansion Acceleration Act

VIENNA, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Austrian Parliament has passed the Renewable Expansion Acceleration Act (EABG), the central component of its energy policy reform agenda, aimed at simplifying procedures and speeding up the development of renewable energy projects in a more legally sustainable manner.

Austrian Federal Minister of Economy and Energy Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer described the new law as a major step forward that strengthens Austria’s position as an investment destination.

He praised the legislation for accelerating and simplifying approval procedures for energy projects through the consolidation of responsibilities and the establishment of clearer mechanisms and processes. He stated: “We are pursuing a tangible strategic policy.”

The new energy law is designed to accelerate the deployment of wind energy, solar photovoltaic power, hydropower, geothermal energy, electricity grids, and energy storage technologies. It also streamlines procedures to prevent delays in obtaining the permits required for energy infrastructure projects.

Austria is working toward achieving the goals of its renewable energy expansion plan by increasing renewable energy generation by 30 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2030, with a target of reaching 40 TWh by 2035.