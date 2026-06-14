Emirates International Endurance Village launches Mansoura Visa Credit Card

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates International Endurance Village celebrated the Arabian mare Mansoura, as it reached the age of 25.

The evening carried meanings of loyalty and appreciation, blending the symbolism of achievement with a spirit of belonging, following an exceptional journey that cemented its status as one of the most prominent icons of endurance racing and one of the horses that never knew defeat, becoming a living legend in the memory of riders and equestrian enthusiasts.

The special ceremony, prepared and managed by EIEV PULSE, affiliated with Emirates International Endurance Village, in coordination with the Village’s sponsors and strategic partners, reflected the stature of Mansoura and the sporting, heritage and human value she represents, as a name associated with determination, authenticity and excellence.

The event witnessed the launch of the Mansoura Visa Credit Card, in cooperation between Al Maryah Community Bank (MBANK), Visa, Emirates International Endurance Village and EIEV PULSE. It is the first credit card to bear the name of the legendary mare Mansoura, in an initiative that brings together the symbolism of Emirati equestrianism, the sophistication of modern banking services and privileges designed for an elite clientele.

The card offers holders a distinctive experience through exclusive benefits, including refined lifestyle privileges, luxury hospitality services and curated travel experiences, in addition to use for payments inside and outside the UAE. It can also be linked to the customer’s digital wallet at the bank to facilitate payments and balance top-ups.

The evening featured an exceptional moment with the special appearance of Mansoura on the ceremony stage, where she emerged amid an elegant celebratory atmosphere. The striking scene reflected her place in people’s hearts and the pride felt in the journey of an Arabian mare that earned her name through a series of consecutive victories in endurance racecourses.

Musallam Salem Al Ameri, Director General of Emirates International Endurance Village, led the event’s organisers, alongside Mohammed Ali Al Hadhrami, Events Director at Emirates International Endurance Village, who oversaw an important part of the organisational arrangements. Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of Marketing and Sponsorship at Emirates International Endurance Village, hosted the evening’s segments and presented the ceremony programme in a distinguished style that reflected the elegance and importance of the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation; Tariq Ahmed Al Masaood, Chairman of MBANK; Faisal Al Rahmani, President of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing Authorities (IFAHR); Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer of MBank; and Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for Visa in the United Arab Emirates, alongside a number of senior figures, representatives of sponsors and partners, and members of the media.

Musallam Al Ameri expressed his pride in launching the first credit card bearing the name Mansoura, noting that the name is not merely a title on a card, but a history of authenticity and achievement, and a symbol of an Arabian mare that left her mark on endurance racing and maintained her presence in the hearts of riders and horse lovers.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata affirmed that launching such a visa credit card bearing the name Mansoura represents an exceptional initiative. He said that choosing the name of the unbeaten legendary mare reflects appreciation for her journey and her status in the world of endurance racing. He also extended his thanks to the partners at Visa, Emirates International Endurance Village and EIEV PULSE for this distinguished collaboration.