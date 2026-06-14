Indonesia's rice stock hits historic high of 5.3 mn tonnes: Minister

JAKARTA, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) - Indonesia is currently holding the largest national rice reserve in its history, Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman announced Sunday, emphasising that there is no structural justification for any domestic food shortages.

With government rice stocks soaring to an unprecedented 5.3 million tonnes in early June 2026, the country’s storage infrastructure is overflowing.

The sheer volume has forced the government to rent external storage space for 2.3 million tonnes beyond the State Logistics Agency's (Bulog) standard 3-million-tonne warehouse capacity.

"We have an abundance of rice. All our warehouses are currently full. This is the highest stock level since Indonesia's independence,” Amran, who also leads the National Food Agency (Bapanas), said in a statement, carried by Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA).





Indonesia's significant agricultural yield was recently reflected in the May 2026 Rice Outlook report issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA revised its global rice production forecast for the 2025-2026 period upward by 1.5 million tonnes, moving from 541.3 million tonnes in April to 542.8 million tonnes in May.

The report identified Indonesia as a primary driver of the global production increase, alongside Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Vietnam. Among these nations, Indonesia remains the largest producer, with a total annual output exceeding 30 million tonnes.