Three Emirati aid convoys entered Gaza carrying 544 tonnes of relief supplies as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

RAFAH, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Three UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip this week, comprising 42 trucks carrying 544 tonnes of food aid, food parcels, and shelter assistance as part of ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'', in support of the Palestinian people and to help meet their humanitarian needs amid the difficult conditions facing the Strip.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in the Egyptian city of Al Arish continues, through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre, to prepare and dispatch humanitarian and relief assistance to Gaza on a continuous basis.

The aid is delivered through an organised mechanism that takes field requirements into account and ensures the sorting, loading, and transportation of supplies to help them reach beneficiaries inside the Strip.

The team works in cooperation and coordination with strategic partners from relevant government entities and private-sector organisations in the Arab Republic of Egypt, whose significant efforts support the implementation of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and facilitate the movement of humanitarian assistance, contributing to the success of this noble mission and the continued flow of relief supplies to the Palestinian people.

This close cooperation reflects the deep-rooted fraternal and historic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and underscores the commitment of both brotherly nations to supporting joint humanitarian action and alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reaffirms the UAE’s ongoing commitment to standing by the Palestinian people through the provision of various forms of humanitarian and relief support, reflecting the UAE’s longstanding approach of generosity and solidarity and its humanitarian mission of extending assistance to those affected and in need.